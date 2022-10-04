Two New York Cities Rank In The Top 10 ‘Most Neighborly City’ In America List

When you were growing up, maybe you were super close to your neighbors in Upstate and Central New York. Would you consider your city to be a neighborly city?

Whether you knew everyone on the block in Rome, or your neighbors would stop by to borrow a cup of sugar in Whitesboro, or all the kids in the neighborhood all played together in Utica. We had such amazing neighborly cities. We still do.

The COVID-19 pandemic and rising inflation have made many people feel more neighborly. You're starting to see more parties, more interactions, and more caring. Why? Probably because we were locked away for so long.

Realtor.com recently come up with a list of the Top 10 Most Neighborly Cities in America in 2022. To determine their rankings, they looked at 100 of the largest metropolitan areas and factored in things like:

charitable donations

neighborly acts

volunteering rates

non-profit organizations per capita

proximity to local parks

crime rates (including hate crimes)

happiness of local residents"

New York topped the list! Which city you ask? Topping the list is Rochester. The city came in second in the rankings last year. Here's what they had to say for the 2022 list:

Rochester has the second-highest percentage of residents volunteering their time for good causes, at 45.6%, according to AmeriCorps. It also has the most affordable home prices of any city that made Neighbor.com’s top 10, with a median home list price of just $150,000."

What other New York cities made the list? Coming in at number 8 on the list, Poughkeepsie with a median home list price of $334,000.

What other New York cities should have made the list? Let us know on our station app.

13 Obscure and Tiny New York Towns New York City may be one of the largest cities in the world, but across the state some towns and cities aren't even close. There are plenty of very small and tiny towns you probably never even heard of.

We wanted to share some of the most obscure and bizarre named ones on the list. Have you ever heard of these towns?:

11 Ghost Towns In New York State You've Never Heard Of Did you know that New York State is home to 11 different ghost towns? Here' everything you need to know about them.

What Towns Do You Think Are Most Boring in Upstate New York? We asked you the question and here's the most popular responses we received!