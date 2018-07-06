New York Motor Vehicles Agency Touts Real And Enhanced ID

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's Department of Motor Vehicles is urging people to get a Real ID when they renew their driver's license to avoid having to make another trip to the DMV.

Starting on Oct. 1, 2020, standard driver's licenses won't be accepted for domestic air travel without additional documentation. Motor Vehicles officials are launching a statewide promotional tour to inform people about the upcoming change.

Customers now have three options when getting a driver's license or non-driver ID: Standard, Real ID or Enhanced. The differences are spelled out on the DMV website .