If you're looking for a job, the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring. Over the next year, the department anticipates filling approximately 500 positions. The New York State Department of Civil Service and the DMV made the announcement on Monday, August 1, 2022. The civil service exam is online and open for Motor Vehicle Representatives. This is the first time that the exam has been offered online. Anyone looking to work for the DMV must take the exam. Candidates can take the civil service exam from now through 11:59 EST on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

New York State DMV Offers Civil Service Exam Online For First Time

Undocumented Immigrants Apply For Driver's Licenses At Chicago DMV Getty Images loading...

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said,

This new online option will greatly benefit not only those applying to take the Motor Vehicle Representative exam, but our customers as well. It will facilitate DMV’s efforts to attract qualified candidates and allow us to better serve the motoring public, especially our non-English speaking customers. And those seeking to enter public service will have a more-convenient path to a rewarding career in New York State government.

What Does A Job Seeker Need To Qualify For The New York DMV Civil Service Exam?

In order to take the online civil service exam, anyone interested in a job must meet the minimum qualifications:

- Have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency diploma

- One year of customer service experience or 30 semester credit hours of college level courses

FBI and ICE Use State DMV Databases For Federal Facial Recognition Searches Getty Images loading...

All people who meet the minimum qualifications must apply for the exam, then access the online exam and submit all examination materials by August 31, 2022. The online exam will require candidates to provide information about their training and experience with an online questionnaire that is completed and submitted by the candidate. Candidates should be prepared to provide information about their education and customer service-based employment history to be able to respond to the questions on the questionnaire accurately.

The NY DMV is also looking for people who are proficient in other languages, including Chinese, Creole, Italian, Korean, Sign Language, Russian and Spanish to hire as Motor Vehicle Representatives.

Get our free mobile app

Can A Person Legally Take Ownership Of Your Home In New York?