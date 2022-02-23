New York Plans Cybersecurity Hub To Coordinate Responses

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the state wants to improve its cybersecurity defenses.

She announced Tuesday that a new joint cybersecurity operations center will open in the coming months.

She said it will unify threat assessments and responses between government agencies, critical businesses and utilities.

The Brooklyn-based hub will eventually hire a staff of 70, both in-person and virtual.

The Democratic governor has proposed a budget with $62 million for cybersecurity improvements at the state level and a $30 million fund to help local governments afford upgrades.

