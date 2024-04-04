Spring is here, which means it's almost time for outdoor activities like jogging to make a full comeback.

New York is home to many beautiful parks that offer biking trails and walking paths, but not everyone is lucky enough to have one nearby.

Those living in certain areas within the Empire State don't have to worry about the distance, as seen in this recent survey from Redfin that identifies the top 10 "most walkable" cities in the state.

One city from Central New York made the roundup and was also dubbed the most affordable of the bunch. It was also the only city from Upstate New York to make the list.

Most Walkable City in New York

Redfin compared all the cities within New York to determine which are the most pedestrian-friendly. Shocking absolutely no one, New York City was crowned the #1 "most walkable" in the state.

The Big Apple earned a walk score of 88 and was named among the most pedestrian-friendly cities in the nation due to its generous sidewalks and bike paths.

As someone who lived and worked in NYC for a few years, I did walk practically everywhere. However, the setting was too "concrete jungle" for me to really enjoy my jogs or grocery runs. But I do admit it was convenient when I had to run errands since I never had to venture too far or use a car.

Coming in second place on the list was Mineola, with an overall walk score of 78, while Port Chester rounded out the top 3 with a walk score of 76.

Central NY City Among Most Walkable in NYS

While cities within New York's southern tier dominated the Redfin list, a charming Central New York college town was crowned the #6 "most walkable" city in the state.

Ithaca, which is home to the renowned Cornell University, landed in sixth place with an overall walk score of 72.

Said Redfin:

With a walk score of 72, Ithaca is the sixth most walkable city in New York. The region boasts several pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods like Collegetown and Downtown Ithaca. These areas contain a variety of shops, restaurants, and attractions easily accessible on foot.

Ithaca boasts a median rent price of $1,845 and median home sale price of $245,000, which makes it the most affordable "walkable city" in New York State.

Here's the 10 cities to make Redfin's roundup:

New York City Mineola Port Chester Mount Vernon Hempstead Ithaca Lynbrook Yonkers Valley Stream Franklin Square

Getting Ready for Outdoor Sports

Now that winter is slowly exiting Upstate New York, avid bikers and joggers are chomping at the bit to exercise in sunny, warm weather. As a runner myself, I cannot wait to finish a jog and not come home covered in mud.

While Redfin kindly mapped out the 10 cities that are the most friendly to joggers and bikers, there are 11 areas across New York State that outdoor enthusiasts are better off avoiding entirely.

It's highly recommended that all walkers, runners, and bicyclists carry their cellphones at all time in case of emergency. It is also legal for everyone over the age of 18 to carry and use pepper spray for self-defense.

Not saying you're going to need mace, but it's better to have it handy than wishing you did.

