New York Sees Slight Spike In Coronavirus Cases

Governor Andrew Cuomo is releasing the latest COVID-19 numbers for New York state.

Nearly 53,000 coronavirus tests were conducted yesterday and 834, or 1.5 percent were positive.

Total hospitalization are at 534 and there were 11 COVID fatalities yesterday.

Cuomo says the state is seeing elevated positive test rates in the Southern Tier.

He says it’s the result of three clusters -- at a nursing home in Steuben County, a church gathering in Chemung County and a pub in Broome County.

Cuomo say we’re also seeing elevated positive test rates in Brooklyn, Orange County and Rockland County.

Cuomo says these clusters represent 2.9% of the state's population or 25% of the cases statewide

The governor says every New Yorker must continue to wear a mask, get tested, social distance and avoid large gatherings.