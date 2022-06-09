16 Unbelievably Delicious Cupcakeries in New York State

16 Unbelievably Delicious Cupcakeries in New York State

Fairy Cakes Cupcakery, Ecklof's Bakery, Bake For You Bakery, Lizzie's Cupcakery, Laurabelle's: A Scratch Bakery via Facebook/Canva

Cupcakes have been around forever, it seems. Well, almost.  The very first mention of "a light cake baked into small cups" appeared in the first American cookbook, American Cookery by Amelia Simmons in 1796.

Everybody loves a cupcake. From the very young who like to smash their first cupcake to smithereens while they are in a high chair, to adults who swoon over gourmet, out-of-this-world themed cupcakes. Fantastic.

Almost all bakeries in Upstate New York make cupcakes, but we wanted to give you a starter list of 16 that really go for the gusto. June is National Cupcake Month, and if you are looking for a place to celebrate you just cannot go wrong at any of these delicious bakeries, or as many of them call themselves, cupcakeries.

The list of flavors at these places is almost endless, with some of them going over the top. Way over the top!  And the themed cupcakes are clever and oh so special. As you read the list, keep your eye out for the Betty White tribute cupcake. You will agree that this elegant, whimsical cupcake is the perfect pastry tribute to one of America's most beloved celebrities.

The bakeries, I mean, cupcakeries, on this list stretch from the Hudson Valley to Western New York.

Happy National Cupcake Month everyone.  Now, go out and grab a couple and let the celebration begin, preferably with one of these!

16 Mouthwatering New York Cup-cakeries That Will Make You Smile!

If you think the variety of flavors one can put into a cupcake are almost endless, you are right. June is National Cupcake Month and this post highlights 16 awesome cup-cakeries to go and celebrate at in Upstate New York.

Did You Know This?? 13 Upstate Food Favorites You Can't Buy Outside of New York State

Upstate New York is the home to many fantastic food favorites. Mention sponge candy to somebody 100 miles outside Buffalo and you are probably going to get a blank stare. Mention a Michigan hot dog to anybody not from around Plattsburgh. Same stare. So here is a list of 13 regional food icons that you cannot buy outside of the empire State.

﻿I will add this asterisk. You certainly can buy some of these items online, like the Saratoga Peppermint Pigs. Perhaps the Stix and Sauce item is known by another name somewhere in the country. Salt potatoes may have gravitated elsewhere but if so nobody knows where they started. And Grandma Brown. Well, you can buy that sweet lady's baked beans on eBay. But for the most part you would have to walk into a store or restaurant in Upstate New York to enjoy these "regional" fan favorite foods.
Filed Under: Cupcakes, food, new york, upstate new york
Categories: New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top