16 Unbelievably Delicious Cupcakeries in New York State

Cupcakes have been around forever, it seems. Well, almost. The very first mention of "a light cake baked into small cups" appeared in the first American cookbook, American Cookery by Amelia Simmons in 1796.

Everybody loves a cupcake. From the very young who like to smash their first cupcake to smithereens while they are in a high chair, to adults who swoon over gourmet, out-of-this-world themed cupcakes. Fantastic.

Almost all bakeries in Upstate New York make cupcakes, but we wanted to give you a starter list of 16 that really go for the gusto. June is National Cupcake Month, and if you are looking for a place to celebrate you just cannot go wrong at any of these delicious bakeries, or as many of them call themselves, cupcakeries.

The list of flavors at these places is almost endless, with some of them going over the top. Way over the top! And the themed cupcakes are clever and oh so special. As you read the list, keep your eye out for the Betty White tribute cupcake. You will agree that this elegant, whimsical cupcake is the perfect pastry tribute to one of America's most beloved celebrities.

The bakeries, I mean, cupcakeries, on this list stretch from the Hudson Valley to Western New York.

Happy National Cupcake Month everyone. Now, go out and grab a couple and let the celebration begin, preferably with one of these!

