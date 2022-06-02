After a decade of growth, the craft brewery phenomenon is now well-entrenched throughout Upstate New York. Great breweries, brew pubs, and tap rooms can be found from the Hudson Valley, to the Catskills and Adirondacks, and out through Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York. Well over 100 of them can now be found just about everywhere.

Here is a list of some of the best that we have found in our travels.

Some are smack dab in the heart of big cities, like Buffalo and Albany, and others are tucked away in the woods in such remote areas as Coventry, Inlet, Mayville, and Unadilla (ever heard of those places?). The beer is always cold, home-brewed, and delicious and many of them have food to enjoy. Some have full kitchens, and others employ an army of food trucks to deliver the goods. As the Upstate summer heats up we encourage you to "tap into" your wanderlust, get out for a drive, and visit these places (responsibly).

Also, most are dog-friendly, so if you are bringing Fido take a minute and check in advance.

Each entry has a link to the brewery, so be sure and check them out in advance for events and live entertainment.

Cool Down at These 21 Outstanding Upstate New York Breweries, Big and Small! The craft beer brewery explosion has now landed on Upstate New York with a "boom." From big city downtown locations, to rural "off the grid" in-the-woods breweries, these are some of the best of the best in Upstate New York.