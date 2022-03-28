NY Has More Breweries Than Wineries, Which Is More Popular Online?

In New York State, we have a lot of breweries and quite a lot of wineries. In the last decade alone, breweries have skyrocketed in popularity to the point now, that they outweigh the number of wineries.

Hearing this, we asked ourselves, so what does New York prefer, beer or wine?

105639936 Blake Borg loading...

There was a study done in New York City analyzing what gets ordered more online. It wasn't even close. 50% of every sale was a wine purchase. Maybe this has something to do with the COVID Pandemic that we lived through for two years?

More Evidence Points to Wine

452113115 igorr1 loading...

The data from Drizly compared wine, craft beer, and liquor.

At the end of the day, when it comes to purchases online, beer still has some ground to gain. Cheers, wine, looks like you're the winner.

There is still something to be said about going to a winery and experiencing a wine tasting and taking in all the views and scenery that it offers.

Local Winery Opens for the 2022 Season

Speaking of wine, we are excited for another season of wine and golf at Brimfield Winery in Clinton, NY this spring and summer. The family-owned business announced it will be opening back up towards the end of April.

Unique Wine Barge Tour Allows You to Harvest, Stomp & Taste Your Own Wine Stomp, harvest and drink your own wine on a unique Wine Barge tour in the Finger Lakes.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

KEEP READING: 3-ingredient recipes you can make right now