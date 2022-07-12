New York State Receiving $5.7 Million To Recover Fishing Industry
New York State is getting a major boost in an area that was hit hard by the pandemic.
Governor Kathy Hochul is announcing the distribution of $5.7 million in funding to support New York's marine fishing industry. The money comes as part of the federal funding being allocated to provide COVID-19 relief to different industries in the state.
Many businesses and industries were significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The fishing industry was no exception.
Awards will be given to commercial and for-hire fishing businesses who were financially impacted by the pandemic. The economic loss has to be from 2020 and 2021, not other losses incurred up until the present. Those eligible include seafood distribution, commercial fishing, and marine recreational for-hire fishing businesses.
This is an investment Governor Hochul thinks is crucial to rebuild New York's marine fishing industry.
Fishing industries are vital economic drivers in countless communities across New York State, and the funding provided today is essential to helping sustain jobs and ensure the future prosperity of this industry for generations to come.
This funding is actually in addition to the $7.4 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. That brings the grand total to $13.1 million of economic aid for New York's marine fishing industry.