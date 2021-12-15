The 16 people pictured below are considered armed and dangerous. Designated as 'Most Wanted Fugitives,' they are currently wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's Office of Special Investigations. Please do not attempt to apprehend any of these fugitives. There is contact info for the investigators below each photo.

NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Paul Moore, born 6/22/2000, is 5 feet 9 inches. He weighs 160. He is wanted in Kings County (New York City). Moore is a level 3 (the highest level) registered sex offender. He was convicted for committing rape at gunpoint.

Please contact investigator Jesus Dumeng at 518-414-4131 or senior investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3354 if you have any information regarding Moore.

NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Kaeson Darby, born 3/26/1997, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 239 pounds. He's wanted for criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal weapon possession in Suffolk County. He is also facing a domestic violence charge.

Contact investigator Catherine Mencarelli at 631-236-3928 or senior investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3354 with any info about Darby.

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Harold Oliver, born 2/29/1977, is wanted in Ithaca for grand larceny and forgery. Oliver is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is a sex offender with a tattoo of a devil on his right bicep and a “Laugh Now Cry Later” tattoo on his chest.

Reach out to senior investigator Dan Davis 518-527-9523 or investigator Timothy Graven 607-343-3589 with info.

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Daquan Fletcher is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. His date of birth is 2/24/1990. He was convicted of Criminal Possession of Weapon 3rd and Grand Larceny in Queens, NY

Subject is a documented gang member with a history of violence and weapons possession. Subject is also wanted by the Town of Poughkeepsie for an additional Grand Larceny.

Please contact investigator Pat Cullen at 914-384-5467 or senior investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3534 if you have any info about Fletcher.

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Larry Thompson was born 6/18/1957, weighs 140 pounds, and is 5 feet 7 inches tall. He is wanted for an attempted criminal sex act and kidnapping in Niagara Falls. Thompson is a registered sex offender,

Subject is a registered Sex Offender that used an online ad in attempt to solicit sexual contact from what he believed was a 12 year old child. Records indicated that the subject is also serving a 7-50 year sentence out of the State of Michigan for a gunpoint kidnapping of his female co-worker.

Contact investigator Dan Higgins at 716-846-5723 or senior investigator Dan Davis at 518-527-9523.

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Kyle Rivera, born 7/20/1986, weighs 150 pounds. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall. He was convicted in Queens, NY, on a manslaughter charge.

Subject is a violent felony offender who is currently wanted for questioning relative to a NYC non-fatal shooting.

If you have any information about Rivera, please contact investigator Thomas Kam at 518-414-4134 or senior investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3354.

NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Dandre Toole is wanted in New York City for aggravated criminal contempt, conspiracy, criminal weapon possession, and attempted assault. He was born 4/27/1993, weighs 170 pounds, and is 6 feet tall. He is a known gang member. Toole has a tattoo of flames on his neck.

Please reach out to investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-463 with any info about Toole.

NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Robert Glanowski, who identifies as female, is wanted for rape in Tonawanda. Born 1/21/1986, he weighs 205 pounds and is 5 feet 10 inches tall. He is a sex offender who raped a 12-year-old.

Contact investigator Dan Higgins at 716-846-5723 or senior investigator Dan Davis at 518-527-9523 with any info about Glanowski.

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Christopher Chinloy, born 5/27/1994, is wanted in New York City for Criminal Possession of Weapon. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Subject is Violent Felony Offender with a history of weapons possession and use. History of gang affiliation. Subject has multiple tattoos on both arms.

Please contact investigator Labinot Stojkaj at 646-952-1557 or senior investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3354.

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Frank Opongwiredu, born 9/8/1982, is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is wanted in Schenectady for attempted assault. He is a violent offender.

Contact investigator Rebecca Hotaling at 518-925-1466 or senior investigator Dan Davis at 518-527-9523 if you have any info regarding Opongwiredu.

Armendo Moreno, was born on 6/1/1961. He is Hispanic, weighs 165 pounds, and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall. He is wanted on charges of murder, sodomy, aggravated sexual assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in Westchester. He is a level 3 sex offender.

Contact senior investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-4937 with any info regarding Moreno.

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Christopher Ridley, born 1/12/74, is wanted for sexual assault in the Bronx. He is a registered sex offender. Ridley is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Subject is a registered Sex Offender. Tattoo - Right Arm, 380 W/ 2 Guns, Hand holding cross.

If you have any info, please contact Denny Canario at 917-946-3354 or investigator Thomas Kam at 518-414-4131.

Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Shon R. Bradley was born on 8/26/1989. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 158 pounds. He is wanted in Rochester for attempted murder. Bradley has a history of domestic violence and is the suspect of a new violent crime in Monroe County.

If you have any info about Bradley, please contact investigator Michael Valente at 585-370-9012.

New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's Office of Special Investigations

Edmund Browning is wanted for rape in New York City. He was born on 3/22/1976. Browning, who has a scar in the middle of his forehead, is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is a level 2 sex offender.

Contact senior investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3534 with info regarding Browning.

Dominic King, who was born on 9/7/1990, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He is wanted in Kingston for criminal sale of a controlled substance. King is also a suspect in a murder in Ulster County. He has the following tattoos,

Tattoo left arm “Roya Nazir”. Tattoo right arm “Bubbles”, “Carmela” (inside a heart), “ Dominic”. Tattoo Chest “ Loyalty Ova Money”. Subject has a history of Domestic Violence.

If you have any info, please contact investigator Harold Folmsbee at 646-523-9101 or senior investigator Denny Canario at 917-946-3354.

NY Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Anthony Jackson, born 1/10/1976, weighs 203 pounds and is 5 feet 9 inches tall. He is wanted for conspiracy and criminal sale of a controlled substance in New York City. He has a tattoo on his left arm that says "Charlotte” and one on his right arm that says "In Love memory of Grandpa.”

If you have any info about Jackson, please contact investigator Nouf Rabadi at 518-703-1958 or senior investigator Raphael Alvarez at 917-364-4637.

Info and photos via New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision

Get our free mobile app

15 Lowest Paying Jobs in New York State

9 Wealthiest Zip Codes in New York State