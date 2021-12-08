New York State is providing millions of dollars in assistance to refugees from Afghanistan. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the funds, which will be distributed through the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance's (OTDA) New York State Enhanced Services to Refugees Program, on December 7, 2021. The State will provide $2 million, bringing the total that New York is contributing to $5 million.

Governor Hochul said the state is proud to take the lead on assisting the refugees,

"For generations, immigrants have come to New York and the U.S. seeking freedom and opportunity—their contributions defining and strengthening the fabric of our state and nation. With Afghan evacuees fleeing widespread instability in their own country, New York State is proud to take a leading role in the massive resettlement effort, and with this historic, first-of-its-kind investment, we will connect people with the support they need to flourish in their new home. I also thank President Biden and Governor Markell for their efforts welcoming our friends and allies to our shores."

So far, 1,790 Afghan evacuees have arrived in the state since September. In the near future, almost 1,800 more will arrive in various cities across the state,

Approximately 250 evacuees are scheduled to arrive in Albany, 495 in Buffalo, 190 in the New York City area, 50 in Niagara Falls, 275 in Rochester, 10 in Rockville Center, 420 in Syracuse, 50 in Utica, and 50 in Yonkers.

The funds will provide a variety of assistance to the refugees, including,

Cultural orientations

Mental health resources to address recent traumas

English classes

Job training and placement

Case management for children's education

Assitance with benefits and securing drivers licenses

Other servicesneeded by families

Get our free mobile app

Look Inside America's Most Holiday Decorated Restaurant! This one of a kind restaurant is just a short day trip from the Capital Region.

6 Items That Will Assist Afghan Refugees In Buffalo