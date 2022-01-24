AWESOME NEWS! Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally Is Back And We Have The Dates

The announcement that we've been waiting for has happened. The Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally at Otsingo Park is going back to its original weekend. Last year, Spiedie Fest was moved to October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Get our free mobile app

We were thrilled that the event was happening at all because it had been completely canceled in 2020. The big question on many people's minds has been, when will Spiedie Fest be held in 2022.

2022 Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally

We are pleased to announce that it's going back to its original weekend. The 2022 Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally will be held during the first full weekend in August and run from Friday the 5th to Sunday the 7th.

Reasons To Move Spiedie Fest Back To Its Original Date

The biggest reason is that it'll help the craft and food vendors get back to their normal dates and keep everything in line with their other events. This is also a better weekend for the Hot Air Balloon pilots.

Some people that I talked to about last year's Spiedie Fest liked the cooler temperatures in October. They were slightly disappointed that the Hot Air balloons weren't able to take off any of the days because of the winds.

October seems to be a windier month than August. The original date works with their schedule with the New Jersey Lottery Rally which happens the week before and many of our pilots attend that too.

Another HUGE reason to move it back to August is that it allows them to bring in major musical acts to Binghamton. Many of the big artists only tour outdoors until Labor Day and I think some of the acts think it begins to snow in New York once September arrives.

Spiedie Fest & Balloon Rally is back for its 38th year for a weekend full of family fun and memories. Save the dates: August 5th, 6th, and 7th at Otsiningo Park in Binghamton.