New York State Launches Flu Tracker

Governor Andrew Cuomo is reminding New Yorkers to get a flu shot as the New York State Flu Tracker launches today.

The tracker displays daily and weekly flu data and provides timely information about local, regional and statewide flu activity.

You can also find a location to get a flu shot near you.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker said, "I cannot stress enough how important it is to get your flu shot to protect yourself this season against the dual threat of COVID-19, which can mimic flu symptoms. The ability to track activity for both viruses on a daily basis will help identify trends and help the Department put the appropriate public health measures in place. I also want to remind New Yorkers that contracting the flu does not mean you cannot contract COVID-19 and vice versa."

During the 2019-20 flu season, there were over 22,000 flu-associated hospitalizations in the state and 13 pediatric deaths.

Flu season usually runs from October through May.