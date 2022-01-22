Do You Agree That This Is The Most Boring Tourist Attraction In New York?

Lucky for us in Upstate New York, we have plenty of amazing tourist attractions. However, the rest of the state is not too lucky.

You would think New York City would have the most exciting tourist attractions for you to check out. Honestly, they do have plenty of amazing ones. People travel from all over the country to enjoy Broadway shows, the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, the Brooklyn Bridge, Central Park, all sorts of historic neighborhoods, and world famous museums.

It's almost next to impossible to be bored in New York City, unless you travel here....

New York State's Most Boring Tourist Attraction Is The Rink at Rockefeller Center

Photo via Rockefeller Center Photo via Rockefeller Center loading...

Far and Wide has named the ice rink at Rockefeller Center as New York State's most boring tourist attraction. The World's Largest Watering Can at the Utica Zoo is more exciting than the ice rink. Here's what they had to say:

The problem with The Rink is that it’s one of the activities singled out as a must-do on every single New York travel guide, even though it’s only open for part of the year. It also costs a pretty penny to get in."

Every movie makes the rink look so exciting and fun. However, the real story is that it's jampacked, and you're not able to take those incredible photos you see all over the internet.

Yes, during Christmas time the tree is right above the rink. BUT, people are coming to see the tree, not just skate.

When you factor in the cost to skate, the wait time, and the fact it's usually open in the winter when the city is it's coldest, the ice rink makes sense as the most boring attraction.

Do you agree with this or no? Text us on our app and let us know.

