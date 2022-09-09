While Upstate New York is known around the country for several of our larger most famous museums (think glass and baseball, for example) there are many smaller, "off the grid" museums that are well worth your attention as well. This list takes a look at 13 of them.

Here we will describe to you some museums that you might not have ever heard of before. Such as an Underground Railroad museum located walking distance from one of the most popular natural tourist sights in the Adirondacks. But many have missed this important museum. How about a museum dedicated to the all-important musical instrument called the Kazoo? Yup, in Western New York. And it is a blast.

There is a great motorcycle museum on this list. Most fun of all, is this museum has two operating "walls of death." Remember those from the old county fairs? The motorcycles would climb higher and higher, going faster and faster around the inside of a silo. We peered down wide-eyed as they got so close to the top we could almost touch them. How did they do that? Check it out on this list.

Another favorite is a Finger Lakes museum that is dedicated to a movie. Not just any old movie, either. This film has been named often as America's most beloved Christmas movie of all time. Find out why this little Upstate village has a museums to this movie. It is fascinating.

We hope you enjoy this list. Of course, there are many other smaller museums we will visit on this page in the future. But for now, go, explore, and enjoy these 13 "off the grid museums" in Upstate New York.

This is a list of 13 museums you might not know about. Some are quirky, some are important, some are fun, some are, how shall we say, "out there." But all are worthy of a visit from you soon!