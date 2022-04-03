New York State will be hosting five events during the 2022 Regional Minority- and Women-owned Business Enterprises Online Opportunities Expo Series. The events are designed to help these businesses connect with New York agencies and expert resources. The Expo will also provide information on projects around the state and the tools needed to access contracting opportunities with New York State. The events will take place from April to June 2022.

Governor Hochul, whose mother owned a small business spoke about the importance of creating opportunities for women and minorities,

After helping my mother start a flower shop in our community many years ago, I've seen first-hand the struggles that a small business can face just to open their doors. This series of events will help connect MWBEs throughout New York with the resources they need to continue on the path to success. As our economic recovery continues, it's crucial we continue New York's strong history of lifting up minority and women-owned businesses.

Here Are The 5 Events And Links To Register:

New York City – Long Island Region

Thursday, April 28, 2022

8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Register Here

Mid-Hudson – Capital Region

Thursday, May 12, 2022

8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Register Here

Western NY – Finger Lakes

Thursday, May 19, 2022

8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Register Here

Central NY – Southern Tier

Thursday, June 2, 2022

8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Register Here

Mohawk Valley – North Country

Thursday, June 9, 2022

8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Register Here

Chief Diversity Officer Julissa Gutierrez said,

New York State is dedicated to ensuring minority- and women-owned businesses have the support they need while recovering from the pandemic, which is why New York has the boldest, most aggressive MWBE program in the nation. The Online Opportunities Expo Series will help break down barriers to resources to help MWBEs grow and access more state contracting opportunities, moving us closer to an economy that reflects New York’s greatest asset — our diversity.

