Why the Heck Can’t People Just Slow Down & MOVE OVER!

Why can't people simply slow down and move over when they see an emergency vehicle? It's not only the safe thing to do, it's the law in New York state.

Someone who didn't follow that law ran into the back end of a New York State Police vehicle in the southbound lane of Route 81 in Cicero, near the Route 31 exit.

Credit - Cicero Fire Department via Facebook Credit - Cicero Fire Department via Facebook loading...

The trooper had apparently stopped his vehicle on the highway and got out to remove an object that was in the driving lanes, according to Cicero Fire Department. It happened just before noon on Sunday, June 5.

Credit - Cicero Fire Department via Facebook Credit - Cicero Fire Department via Facebook loading...

"We remind motorists to slow down and move over when you see emergency or DPW tow vehicles as this can save a life(s)," the Cicero Fire Department

Get our free mobile app

" target="_blank">shared on Facebook.

Credit - Cicero Fire Department via Facebook Credit - Cicero Fire Department via Facebook loading...

The New York State Move Over Law was enacted in 2012 to protect law enforcement officers, emergency workers, tow and service vehicle operators, and other maintenance workers stopped along roadways while performing their duties.

Credit - Cicero Fire Department via Facebook Credit - Cicero Fire Department via Facebook loading...

Move Over Law

Drivers must use care when approaching an emergency vehicle that displays red or any combination of red, white, or blue emergency lighting or a hazard vehicle displaying flashing amber lighting, or a vehicle displaying blue or green lighting

Drivers must reduce speed on all roads and highways

Drivers must move from the lane immediately adjacent to the emergency or hazard vehicle unless traffic or other hazards exist to prevent doing so safely.

THIS is Why You Should Move Over for The New York State Move Over Law was enacted in 2012 to protect law enforcement officers, emergency workers, tow and service vehicle operators, and other maintenance workers stopped along roadways while performing their duties. This is what happens when you don't move over. It's not only dangerous, it's the law!

Wild Rome Crash Throws Telephone Pole 100 Feet, Landing Inches From Boy's Bedroom A little boy is lucky to be alive after a wild crash near Rome caused a telephone pole to land inches from his bedroom.

