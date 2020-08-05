New York State Police Investigating Fatal Accident In New Berlin

A person was killed in an afternoon crash in New Berlin Tuesday. State Police say the two-car accident happened on State Route 8 just before 3 p.m.

State Police say a preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle traveling north on State Route 8 crossed over into the opposite lane of traffic, striking another vehicle head-on.

Police say the driver of the vehicle that was struck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle in the northbound lane was transported to St. Elizabeth's Hospital, according to authorities.

At this time, New York State Police are not identifying the victim or many details surrounding the incident due to next of kin notification.

New Berlin Fire also responded to the scene and NYS DOT assisted with traffic control. State Highway 8 between Route 80 and County Route 25 was closed during the investigation for approximately five hours.