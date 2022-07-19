New York State Troopers Save Baby Ducks After Car Hits Their Mother

Troopers in New York State are always quick to respond to any call of distress, even when it isn't from a human.

Troopers from Troop A of the New York State Police were recently called to Jamestown to help a group of animals in trouble. What they found was both adorable, but also completely heartbreaking at the same time.

Credit - New York State Police Credit - New York State Police loading...

There were a group of baby ducklings stranded by the edge of the road. They were unsure of where to go or what to do because their mother was just hit by a car. Like any infant animal, they heavily rely on their mother to survive until adulthood.

With that being said, the ducklings chance at survival was now significantly low, with no one to protect them from predators. But that is exactly why the State Troopers were there to save the day.

Credit - New York State Police Credit - New York State Police loading...

The babies were scooped up and placed into one trooper's car. Now safely off the road and away from danger, the ducklings have been turned over to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) so that they can be rehabilitated.

The New York State Police received lots of praise on social media after making the post. Many were grateful the Troopers stepped in to help.

Even the littlest creature can rely on our troopers coming to their rescue! Thank you.

Credit - New York State Police Credit - New York State Police loading...

It just goes to show that our Troopers and Police Officers will always go above and beyond to protect every New Yorker, regardless of how big or small.

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too.

Horse In A New York Backyard Pool?! See The Dramatic Rescue Photos God Bless our amazing First Responders. They have to see and react to unique situations every day to save not just human lives, but also those of our four-legged friends. This past weekend a horse-faced a life or death situation after getting caught in the cover in someone's backyard pool in Bohemia, New York. Thankfully, the Bohemia Fire Department came to the rescue.

14 Reasons Rome Police Department is Among the Best in CNY Rome police officers go above and beyond the call of duty every day. Here are 14 reasons why they are among the best in Central New York.

Utica, NY Police Department's Top Ten Most Wanted The City of Utica Police Department in Utica, New York has released its Top Ten Most Wanted List for the month of February 2022.

Several of those listed have previously been featured in separate posts about individual crimes, on a previous wanted list, or as the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

The reader is reminded that all persons, either suspected of or arrested in connection to, a crime, are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the individuals listed is asked to call police or the local Crime Stoppers.

The Utica Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division can be reached at: (315) 223.3510.

1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential. Calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left anonymously with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling:, by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com , or by using the. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.