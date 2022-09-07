A New York man is lucky to be alive thanks to the quick action of a New York State Trooper and the unbelievable underwater rescue will leave your heart pounding.

Meet a true hero. Trooper Francis Rush, without hesitation, entered a pond in Fishkill, New York to rescue the driver of a car that was submerged in 15 feet of water on August 17.

Credit - NYSP via Facebook Credit - NYSP via Facebook loading...

Deep Dive

"Is it deep out there?" Trooper Rush can be heard asking as he prepared to swim out to the submerged car.

Credit - NYSP via Facebook Credit - NYSP via Facebook loading...

Unbelievable Underwater Rescue

Body camera footage shows Trooper Rush's harrowing swim out to the car to find the unconscious driver inside. He was able to pull the man free, wrap a rope around his body and pull him to shore.

"Are you the only one in the car?" Trooper Rush can be heard asking after the driver coughed up a bunch of water and regained consciousness.

Credit - NYSP via Facebook Credit - NYSP via Facebook loading...

Medical Emergency

New York State Police said the driver accidentally drove into the pond after suffering a medical emergency. He was treated and survived the scary incident thanks to the quick action of Trooper Rush.

Job well done! Trooper Rush, you are a true hero.

Watch the heart-pounding rescue below. And don't forget to breathe. It's pretty intense.

Water Rescue in Jefferson County

New York State Police rescued another person who drove into a retention pond in Jefferson County earlier this year.

Body camera footage showed a sinking SUV and the harrowing rescue of the driver on May 7 in the town of LeRay. The window had to be broken and a seat belt cut to pull the woman to safety.

Joanne Tanner was treated for hypothermia before being ticked for DWI, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, and speeding. Watch the rescue below.

New York State Police Rescue More Than Humans New York State Police rescue more than humans. They help save defenseless animals too.