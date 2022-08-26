Whoa There! New York State Police Aren’t Horsing Around With This Runaway

Whoa! License and registration, please. New York State Police weren't horsing around with this runaway.

Troopers Garbacz and Dew helped capture a runaway horse in the town of Ithaca, New York. After stopping to fill up her belly, the filly was reunited with her owner.

Hold Your Horses

This isn't the first loose horse New York State Police have helped corral. Two stopped traffic on a New York State Parkway.

The horses escaped their stable back in February and ended up on the Northern State Parkway in Long Island, something I'm sure locals don't see every day. "The Northern State Parkway is not a racetrack. These two didn’t get the memo," New York State Police joked.

Back in the Stables

Luckily, the horses were brought safely back home thanks to a team effort. "A driver lured them with rice cakes, we blocked traffic and the owners were able to walk them home," said State Police.

More Loose Horses

Trooper Connor Meier helped a pair of lost horses get back to their home in 2020. And from the looks of it, one wasn't ready to go.

Runaway Pony

Police near Rochester pulled over a runaway pony. It happened in the town of Ogden where officers are used to dealing with animals on the loose in their small town. "We deal with cows, goats, sheep, and horses getting loose occasionally but first time for a mini horse though."

The pony made its way back home running alongside the police car.

Loose Kangaroo

Of all the animals that have been on the loose in New York State - goats, alligators, moose, llamas, and even a cow, nothing tops the kangaroo that escaped from the Trumansburg Fair, near Ithaca, New York back in 2017.

Andy Lederman came face to face with the kangaroo when it crossed Route 96. "I'm not scared of many things in life, but this kangaroo intimidated me. I've been in a few bar brawls before and I can tell you this kangaroo wanted to fight." jokes Lederman. "But I knew if I didn't take a picture, no one would believe me."

Kangaroo Fight

The kangaroo did end up fighting. Just not with Lederman. "This guy came out of the woods. Another one came behind him. The first guy wrestled it to the ground but the kangaroo kicked his butt. I would have hated to be that guy but I have to thank him. Thank you for taking the beating for me."

