One Of The State’s Most Popular Horse Trails Is Here In CNY
If you're looking to go horseback riding this year, you don't have to look too far to find one of the best spots in New York State.
There's no better trail to bring your horse on than the Brookfield Trail system in Madison County. With over 100-miles of multi-use trails, you and your horse could spend hours exploring the beauty of rural Central New York. The trails are actually maintained every year primarily for horseback and carriage riding.
The trails span across three different state forests. Those being Charles E. Baker, Beaver Creek, and Brookfield Railroad. The Moscow Hill Assembly Area is located on the trail system, along with the camping area nearby, and can hold up to 150 horses in covered tie stalls.
The best part about the campsites is that they are free. They're available on a first come-first save basis. Along with the campsites is an accessible mounting platform for those with disabilities, a pavilion, water well, and port-a-johns.
Though the trails aren't open year-round, there is still tons of time to enjoy them during the summer. Anyone can access the trail system by horse between the months of May and October. You'll just need to bring a negative Coggins certificate for each horse. If you're out-of-state, you'll also need a 30-day health certificate as well.
If you're looking to schedule an organized trail ride or any other event on the trail, you will need to have a permit to do so. Those can be picked up from the DEC's office in Sherburne for a minor fee.
Get more information on the Brookfield Trail System by visiting the link provided, or by checking the New York State Horse Council's website.