New York State Trooper: Knighton in Shining Armour After Capturing Horse
The news is almost never all good for an emergency responder
There are choices to make and pressures to ponder.
A victim here may not be a victim there
And a good deed can go wrong with the split of a hair.
But when your primary target effortlessly begins to gallop away
You slowly realise you'll get in your exercise for the day.
But when the suspect is armed just with hooves and teeth,
No gun is involved, no knife in a sheath,
The incident quickly becomes the benevolent kind
The capture is easier, the perp a pleasure to find.
(VIDEO from the New York State Police from the incident may be found on Facebook via: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=322308426759545&id=100069411690389&m_entstream_source=timeline)
And so it was one day in June
When to a fence a runaway horse was immune
When a man rolled up and the day did brighten
Saving the horse and the day was Trooper Corey Knighton.
A neighbor helped too and someone caught it with a camera -
The flight of the two more swift than a samara.
In Tompkins county this story ends as it begins
No injuries were reported; everyone wins.
Halted and reigned near Lansing and Dryden
The little black beauty was once again tied in.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]