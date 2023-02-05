Could New York State Increase The Speed Limit To 70 MPH Soon?

Will New York State approve increasing the speed limit to 70 miles per hour this year? Let's be honest, most of us already drive faster than 70 miles per hour sometimes. I mean, who's really going 55 miles per hour? There is currently a bill in the New York State Senate to make the speed limit around the state go up to 70 mph.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the highest speed limit in New York State is 65 miles per hour. Many other states already have 70-mile-per-hour speed limits. Some have 75 or 80 mile per hour limits in place. I go back to Florida pretty regularly and the speed limit there is 70 miles per hour on most Interstates. The 5 mile per hour difference doesn't seem that big on paper, but to me, it seems to make a big difference in getting to my destination quicker. Maybe I'm just a speed demon.

The highest speed limit in the United States is 20 miles per hour higher than our current limit,

The highest posted speed limit in the country is 85 mph (137 km/h) and can be found only on Texas State Highway 130, a toll road that bypasses the Austin metropolitan area for long-distance traffic.

Senate Bill S2209, which is sponsored by Republican NY Senator Thomas F. O'Mara, aims to increase the maximum speed limit. The bill is currently in the Senate Transportation Committee. If passed, and signed into law, the bill,

Authorizes an increase in the maximum speed limit to 70 mph for travel on roadways that currently have a maximum speed limit of 65 mph.

Our neighbors in Pennsylvania have a 70 mile per hour speed limit, while New Jersey is still at 65 mph.

