New York State’s Weather Outlook Through June; Not Great

It’s been another bad weather week, across New York State. Snow on both Monday and Tuesday, some parts of upstate New York saw 1-2 feet of snow, despite the fact it’s April.

Now that May is in sight (nine days away), what does the weather hold for the state over the next eight weeks?

If you’re sick of the snow, there’s good news because that looks all but over; however, that doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods as far as precipitation goes.

According to the National Weather Service's long-range spring forecast, the western half of New York State will likely see above average rainfall through June.

While we have not seen a big warmup, those hoping for a big warmup might have to wait a bit longer. The National Weather Service updated its May forecast and temperatures are expected to stay below normal for New York State...

January-April has been downright awful weather across most of the state and the northeast. We have had a few days of great weather, but it's been mostly cold and lingering snow showers with unbearable winds.

I can start to see the trees start to bud but nowhere close to full bloom. We are probably still a couple of weeks away from that, unfortunately.

It would have saved us trouble if we had just skipped from New Year's straight to June 1st this year.

