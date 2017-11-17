New York State Thruway Authority Unveils New Mobile App
The New York State Thruway Authority is launching a new mobile app.
The new app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance, along with detailed Thruway services information.
It also lets travelers get the latest road conditions.
"New York continues to meet the needs of 21st century travelers, and ahead of the busy holiday season, the launch of this new app will provide reliable, advanced technology to keep motorists informed and safe," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "By connecting travelers with real-time information, this new app will help ease travel along the Thruway, promote responsible driving habits, and support an easier, less congested holiday commute for all."