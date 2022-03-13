New Trail Allows You To Hike from Buffalo to New York City

It's been a while since I had a good hike or bike ride. It's such a fun activity. A few years ago, I would routinely try new trails around Western New York to go running or walking, and I still have an itch to do that even though I'm busier these days.

So, when I saw this story, my heart was full because I would love to tackle this challenge. I'm talking about hiking down the entire (brand new) Empire State Trail that was completed by the start of last year.

The entire trail is 750 miles long and connects Buffalo with New York City, and also connects to northern New York State at the Canadian border.

The project was first announced in 2017 and features 400 miles of previously unconnected trail-ways, 180 miles of new off-road trail, along with 170 miles of on-road bike baths, which are on low-speed rural roads.

The cost was high. It was a $200 million investment, which is the largest trail expenditure in U.S. history, according to Chronogram.

But wait...there's even more.

The New York State Brewers Association has introduced the Empire State Trail Brewery Passport. It's an app that allows you to earn swag from breweries as you visit as many breweries as possible if they're within 10 miles of the trail.

There will also be an annual Erie Canal Bike Tour ride, which will take place from July 11-18 in 2021.

The trail starts near Route 5, close to the Tifft Nature Preserve. You can find the full map of the trail here.

You read the full story at Chronogram.

