New York State Will Spend $150 Million To Train People For Jobs

New York State is going to spend $150 million to make sure it has a well-trained workforce. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the state's workforce development grant programs today, October 17, 2022. The grants program will be administered by the new Office of Strategic Workforce Development within Empire State Development.

How Will New York State Spend $150 Million To Develop Its Workforce?

The $150 million will be allocated as follows - $115 million to fund the Pay for Performance Grant Program and $35 million to the Workforce Development Capital Grant Program. Both programs are designed to help meet New York State's workforce needs, increase workforce training opportunities, and set New Yorkers up with the tools to fill high-quality, in-demand jobs. Governor Hochul said,

With this $150 million investment in the state's workforce, we are standing by our commitment to making New York the most business-friendly and worker-friendly state in the nation. I announced the new Office of Strategic Workforce Development in my State of the State address to ensure that New York is building its workforce from all sides - both by attracting high-growth companies to our state and developing top-tier talent to fill the jobs they bring. Thanks to this investment, we are helping to fill critical roles all over the state and preparing New York job seekers for careers of the future.

For more information about the program guidelines and the Consolidated Funding Applications, visit the Office of Strategic Workforce Development's website here. The deadline for applications for the first round of grants is November 14, 2022.

