Zemsky Breaks Ground At Nexus Center, Tours Cree Site

Howard Zemsky, chair of the Empire State Development Board of Directors, was on hand for Tuesday's Utica Comets outdoor hockey game announcement.

Zemsky later joined state and local officials for a groundbreaking ceremony for the $44 million Nexus Center in downtown Utica.

The new sports complex is expected to attract thousands of people from outside the region and generate millions of dollars in tourism annually.

Zemsky also toured the site of the future Cree chip fab plant in Marcy

Empire State Development is providing a $500 million grant for the project.