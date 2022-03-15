Are These Truly The Best French Fries In New York State?

When you think "the best french fries" what restaurant in New York State are you thinking?

Let's be real- French fries come in different shapes and sizes and maybe even some seasonings, but for the most part, fries are fries wherever you go in the United States. French fries are the perfect side for any dish. From burgers, hot dogs, steaks, you name it. French fries aren't just for kids.

In a recent article by Eat This, Not That! They ran down the best places for French fries in America and also right here in New York State. The winner in New York is an eatery located right in New York City. 4 Charles Prime Rib 4 Charles is a club located in the West Village of New York City. Here's what the article had to say about their french fries:

This New York hot spot has a wait for reservations, and for good reason. The intimate decor sets the stage for a decadent and hearty meal. Though it might not seem the place for fries, these are cooked in beef tallow to a pleasant consistency, thickly cut and tasty."

The photo used on the website, makes the fries look terrible. Are these truly the best in New York State? We disagree, but this author has never tried them.

Where Can You Get The Best French Fries In Utica and the Mohawk Valley?

Here's where Yelp users recommend to get french fries in Utica:

1) Zeina’s Cafe- With over 128 reviews, Yelp has given Zeina's a rating of 4.5 stars overall. Many love the fries and the loaded fries. They are located at 607 Varick Street in Utica.

2) Jonny’s Pizza- With over 53 reviews, Yelp has given Johnny's a peeping rating of 4.5 stars overall. Many say that the garlic knots, fries and chicken tenders are amazing. They are located at 100 Genesee Street in Utica.

3) Nail Creek Pub and Brewery- With over 77 reviews, Yelp has given Nail Creek a rating of 4.5 stars overall. Crowds love the fries and great craft beers. They are located at 720 Varick Street in Utica.

4) Boneyard BBQ’s- With over 39 reviews, Yelp has given Boneyard BBQ's a rating of 4 stars overall. They have amazing bbq, and of course fries. They are located at 244 Roosevelt Drive.

5) Cafe Hummus- With over 28 reviews, Yelp has given Cafe Hummus a rating of 4.5 stars overall. Many love the chicken gyro with fries combo. They are located at 1155 Mohawk Street in Utica.

From A to Z: Amazing Fish Fries Near Utica, New York You Need To Try Looking for a new place to go grab your weekly fish fry? We've got you covered. Here's just a few amazing spots we've been to in the area that we think you should try.

*Disclaimer - these are not the only places to get fish fry. There are plenty of others that are just as good. You can find plenty of other recommendations on Facebook.

11 Delicious New York State Pizza Challenges You Need To Try If you love eating pizza, and you have a pretty big stomach, have you ever considered taking part in a pizza eating competition? You should check out some of these pizza eating challenges scattered all over New York State.