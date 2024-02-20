Tiny Eatery in Upstate New York Named Best Place for French Fries

A national ranking of the best fries in the country is shining the spotlight on this unexpected restaurant in Upstate New York.

New National Roundup of Best Fries in America

Restaurants Face Increasing Costs As Inflation Remains High

Normally, whenever New York's food scene gets a nod, the limelight is usually directed toward New York City. Imagine my pleasant surprise when a national ranking of the best fries in America decided to highlight a place that's nearly 400 miles north of the Big Apple.

Just in time for Lent, the popular food blog Lovefood issued its official ranking of the nation's top joints for French fries. The outlet went through the nation's top restaurants on a state-by-state basis before making their official decree.

Examples of top-ranking fry joints include Good Bad & Ugly in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and Al's French Frys in South Burlington, Vermont.

While most joints to make the list were places that had the word "fry" or "fries" in their name, New York's ultimate restaurant was a place known for selling something else.

Hot dogs.

Best in New York

Clues to Possible Junk Food Carcinogen Found

Shout out to Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs in Buffalo. The establishment started as a food truck in 2013 and, a decade later, they proudly operate their first brick and mortar location on Kenmore Avenue.

Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs was started by brothers Frank and Paul Tripi, who admittedly had zero cooking experience and even less food truck experience. They told the U.S. Chamber of Commerce they wanted to put a twist on classic American fare and, boy, did they succeed.

The Tripi brothers earned a reputation for their ultra-unique toppings, like pickled veggies or blueberry bbq sauce, but now they've secured their place in the all-American French fry dynasty.

Wrote Lovefood:

While some may point to famous Manhattan restaurants like Balthazar for the best fries, the true champions belong to Buffalo fast-casual restaurant Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs. These freshly cut fries are deep fried until a deep golden brown, before being lightly salted. The fries are a perfect accompaniment to the hot dogs here and, thanks to the huge portions, there will always be enough to take home and enjoy later.

The restaurant's official website said it also serves up "addictive smash burgers" along with "the best french fries in town." Based on this new survey, they may have to change that last line to "best in America."

While this means Central New York was once again overlooked for being the best at anything food-related - I think we can all agree that it's about time a national food ranking paid attention to the rest of the Empire State.

A Hot French Fry Fact

Did you know fries weren't invented in France? The world-famous snack was actually invented by the Belgians. So why are they called "French" fries?

During WWI, American soldiers were introduced to the delectable treat. During that time, the official language of the Belgian army was French, so our soldiers dubbed the treat "French fries."

The name stuck and France got wrongly credited for inventing what is possibly the world's most popular dish.

So, if you are tired of giving the French any sort of credit, you can start calling them "fresh fries" or just "fries." This is especially important for those who decide to vacation in Belgium - that country has more fry shops than Boston has Dunkins.

Don't make the mistake and call them "French" fries to a Belgian's face. They won't like that and won't tell you what the best dipping sauce really is.

