15 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For April 2022

As spring arrives all across New York State, let's all work together to make sure our homes and communities are a safe place to live, work, and play.

The way we keep it safe, we watch out for some of the Most Wanted Criminals across our state. You don't have to be a detective to spot crime happening, or if you see someone acting suspicious. If you have this feeling, you should go with your gut and investigate more from afar or consider calling the authorities.

Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives. They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 04/01/2022:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. The reader is reminded that all persons, either suspected of or arrested in connection to, a crime, are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the individuals listed is asked to call New York State Police or your local police department.

