New York’s 5 Tallest Mountains Are All Found In The Adirondacks
Did you know that out of the 100 tallest mountains in New York, 75 of them are located in the Adirondacks? Even more so, the Top 5 tallest mountains in the state are located in the Adirondacks
Here is the list of the Top 5 Tallest Mountains in the state of New York:
1) Mount Marcy
New York's biggest mountain stands at 5,344 feet tall. The mountain is located in the town of Keene in Essex County (Just outside of Lake Placid).
2) Algonquin Peak
Algonquin Peak is 5,114 feet up, and is in North Elba (also in Essex County).
3) Mount Haystack
According to Summit Post it's believed to be the most challenging one to climb in New York:
Mount Haystack got it's name because the shape of the peak and area around it resembles a haystack. The peak is 4,960 feet up. This mountain is located in the town of Keene, as well.
4) Mount Skylight
Also located in Essex County (right next to Mount Marcy), is Mount Skylight standing at 4,926 feet.
5) Whiteface Mountain
Probably the most well-known mountain in New York (at least in Central New York), is Whiteface, about ten miles away from Lake Placid. It stands 4,867 feet tall. You can drive almost all the way to the top of the mountain.
Fun fact- Even though these peaks are the highest in New York, they don't compare to the tallest mountain in the United States - Which is also the tallest mountain in North America. Mount McKinley in Alaska stands at 20,320 feet. Would you want to climb that?
