2 Million New Yorkers Will Receive $475 Million in Tax Relief Checks

Millions of dollars will be making its way into the wallets of New York families.

Nearly 2 million low-income New Yorkers will be receiving $475 million in tax relief this fall as part of Governor Kathy Hochul's effort to combat inflation and improve affordability.

"With this relief package, we're making good on our commitment to helping hardworking New Yorkers through the nationwide affordability crisis," Governor Hochul said. "This program will put money back in the pockets of nearly two million New York families struggling to make ends meet in the face of the pandemic, inflation, and other rising costs."

The Additional NYS Child and Earned Income Tax Payment was approved as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Enacted Budget.

Who Is Eligible

You will receive a payment if you received:

An Empire State child credit

A New York State earned income credit (or noncustodial parent earned income credit) of at least $100

Both

You must also have filed your New York State income tax return by April 18, 2022, or had a valid extension.

How Much Are the Checks

New Yorkers will receive an average payment of $270. You do not need to take any action to receive your checks. They will be mailed automatically. So keep an eye on your mailbox if you're eligible.

When Will Checks Arrive

Checks will start getting mailed out in September. Most New Yorkers are expected to receive payments by October 31, 2022.

This is what it will look like when it hits your mailbox.

Credit - NY.Gov Credit - NY.Gov loading...

What If I Moved

If you've recently moved, you'll need to update your address with the Department of Taxation and Finance to prevent any delays in receiving your Additional NYS Child and Earned Income Tax Payment checks.

New York Counties With The Highest Property Taxes The homeowners in which New York counties pay the most in property taxes? See the answer to that as well as how our Southern Tier counties stack up (info pulled from Tax-Rates.org ).

Here's How New York State Will Spend Taxpayer Money In 2023