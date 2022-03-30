New York Ranks In The Top 10 On This Rich List

New York State just joined a pretty impressive list. Honestly, it shouldn't come as a shock for people who live here.

The World Population Review recently analyzed all of the states, and ranked them from the richest to poorest. This is determined by looking at each of the states’ poverty rates, median household incomes and their costs of living. This also analyzes each state further by looking at their education levels and life expectancies, to examine why some states are worse off than others.

So, where did New York State rank?

1) New York is the third-richest state in the United States by GDP, with a GDP of $1,705,127,000.

GDP, or gross domestic product, is a reflection of each state's economy. The GDP refers to the state's overall distribution of goods. The GDP of the U.S. is $21.7 million

2) New York's median household income is the 15th-highest among all states at $72,108.

3) New York overall ranked the richest state in the country.

Here's A Look At The Top 7

State GDP per Capita GDP (millions $) New York $88,702 1,705,127 Massachusetts $85,279 590,307 Washington $80,124 632,013 Connecticut $79,964 283,601 California $78,670 3,120,386 Delaware $76,574 76,468 New Jersey $70,531 625,659

Also, New York State has an overall population density of 421 people per square mile, with an area of 47,126 square miles. When most people think of New York, they immediately think of New York City, which is the largest city in the US. Obviously we know there is much more to New York than that.

Who Were The Poorest States?

Looking at the data, here's a look at the poorest states in our country:

