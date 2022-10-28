New York State is Among Top Spots for UFO Sightings

More and more people think aliens are here and most of those are in New York State.

78% of people believe aliens exist. 1 in 10 have reported seeing something that is extraterrestrial. Are you one of them and where have all the sightings been?

Top UFO Sighting States

California has been the hotspot for UFO sightings over the years. There have been twice as many sightings in the sunshine state than anywhere else in America with more than 15,000 since 1974. But there have been quite a few in New York too - more than 5,500.

Where are the UFOs seen most? According to data from the National UFO Reporting Center Database Florida, Washington, Texas, and New York rounded out the top five states.

Interestingly, Nevada — which is home to the famously classified U.S. Air Force base “Area 51” — finished in 27th place with only 1,605 UFO sightings over the years. Meanwhile, New Mexico, home to the alleged UFO crash site in Roswell, came in 28th place (1,578).

Changing Flight Patterns

Aliens may be changing their flight patterns or could be trying to see other parts of the country. The study found more sightings have been made in Idaho over the last five years than anywhere else

New Hampshire, Montana, Vermont, and New Mexico round out the top five places for UFO sightings over the last five years. While the usual hot spots like California, Texas, and New York fell way down the list.

Upstate New York Area 51

New York could jump back up the list if the aliens ever discover Area 51 isn't just in the south. There happens to be another in Watertown, New York.

If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.

If that's not creepy enough, the codename for Nevada's infamous Area 51 is 'Watertown Strip,' according to declassified information. Turns out, the head of the CIA, Allen Dulles, was actually a Watertown native.

City officials have even acknowledged the strange stories about Thompson Park, putting up a warning sign to help visitors remain cautious while in the vicinity of the "supernatural vortex."

The vortex isn't just in one spot either. The location seems to move throughout the park, according to Haunted History Trail.

A group of paranormal chasers was asked to investigate the 'time vortex' and found very unusual energy patterns throughout the park in 2007. They believe the high electromagnetic fields (EMF) are what cause confusion and hallucinations, leading people to believe they traveled to the past.

If you want to see and experience Area 51 for yourself, head to Thompson Park on Gotham Street in Watertown, New York.

