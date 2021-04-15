New York’s COVID Hospitalizations Lowest Since December 1

The latest coronavirus numbers for New York state have been released and the news is good.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 3,963.

It’s the first time under 4,000 since December 1.

Meanwhile, the statewide positivity rate has dropped to 2.7 percent, the lowest since November 21.

And the statewide seven-day average is 3.05 percent, the lowest number since November 25.

Here are the latest numbers:

Test Results Reported - 249 , 103

Total Positive - 6,884

Percent Positive - 2.76%

7-Day Average Percent Positive - 3.05%

Patient Hospitalization - 3,963 (-128)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week - -459

Patients Newly Admitted - 492

Hospital Counties - 53

Number ICU - 886 (-1)

Number ICU with Intubation - 559 (-4)

Total Discharges - 169,267 (+534)

Deaths - 46

Total Deaths - 41,347

"New Yorkers are continuing to practice the right behaviors and follow the state's public health guidance, and they should be commended for that. Even as we make progress vaccinating more New Yorkers every single day and hospitalizations drop to new lows, it's critical for us all to stay vigilant until the infection rate drops and we reach a higher level of immunity," Cuomo said.

There were 46 COVID-19 deaths in New York state yesterday.

Cuomo also says more than 1 in 3 New Yorkers 18 and older are now fully vaccinated, while more than 12.5 million vaccine doses have been administered.