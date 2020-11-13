New York’s COVID Positivity Rate Down Slightly

New York’s state COVID-19 positivity rate is down slightly.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says a record 200,000 coronavirus tests were conducted yesterday and the positive infection rate was 2.6 percent, down from 2.9 percent.

Hospitalizations are up slightly to over 1,700 and there were 24 COVID fatalities statewide yesterday.

The governor says he wants to see what affect policy changes will have over the weekend.

New restrictions placed on bars, restaurants and gyms go into effect Friday night at 10:00.

Cuomo will also be holding an Emergency COVID summit with Northeast Governors over the weekend.