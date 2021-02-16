New York’s COVID Positivity Rate Falls

Governor Andrew Cuomo is announcing the lowest 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate in New York since November 28th.

Cuomo says the rate has dropped to 3.7 percent.

The statewide positivity rate is 4.9 percent.

"The numbers continue to trend in a good direction because New Yorkers are taking this virus seriously and doing the right things to protect themselves and their families. New Yorkers should be commended for that," Cuomo said. "We are working 24/7 to get vaccines into arms as quickly as possible, and while we have the operational capacity to do more, lack of supply remains the single limiting factor. So while we do the work of getting every eligible person the vaccine as quickly as humanly possible, we need to continue to be smart: wear masks, socially distance, avoid gatherings, and stay New York Tough."

6,620 residents are hospitalized statewide and there were 107 COVID deaths on Monday.