‘Kid’ You Not! This is New York’s Favorite Halloween Candy
New York's favorite Halloween candy has been revealed, and for the 150th year in a row, it's NOT orange circus peanuts.
When it comes to candy, everyone has something they'd pick first out of a bowl, whether they're aware of it or not. And with so many different choices on the shelves around Halloween time, chances are your favorite is different from your neighbor's. So how can you call ONE candy the "favorite" of an entire state?
Analytics, baby! That's how. The website candystore.com looked at sales data over 15 years to determine which brands are being scooped up the most, particularly in the months leading up to Halloween time.
So what's New York's favorite?
SOUR PATCH KIDS
Sour Patch Kids were introduced in the 1970s under the name Mars Men. In 1985 they were rebranded "Sour Patch Kids" in an attempt to capitalize on the Cabbage Patch Kids toy craze, and the name stuck.
Click around the interactive map below to see if your favorite candy was chosen by another U.S. state:
Source: CandyStore.com.
And in case you're interested in the runners up for each state, check out the chart below:
|State
|Top Candy
|Pounds
|2nd Place
|Pounds
|3rd Place
|Pounds
|AL
|Skittles
|105263
|Starburst
|101928
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|93728
|AK
|Sour Patch Kids
|4873
|Twix
|4673
|Milky Way
|3982
|AZ
|Hershey Kisses
|779828
|Hot Tamales
|775022
|Snickers
|712387
|AR
|Butterfinger
|201837
|Jolly Ranchers
|198276
|M&M's
|102837
|CA
|Reese's Cups
|1231675
|M&M's
|1219928
|Skittles
|1157821
|CO
|Hershey Kisses
|120982
|Twix
|118372
|Milky Way
|102843
|CT
|Almond Joy
|2981
|Milky Way
|2371
|M&M's
|2003
|DE
|Sour Patch Kids
|20083
|Skittles
|16728
|Life Savers
|11292
|FL
|Reese's Cups
|687288
|Skittles
|580002
|Hot Tamales
|401928
|GA
|Swedish Fish
|138928
|Jolly Ranchers
|113281
|Reese's Cups
|92837
|HI
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|26771
|Skittles
|25611
|Butterfinger
|21897
|ID
|Snickers
|83648
|Starburst
|65728
|Candy Corn
|42998
|IL
|Sour Patch Kids
|152928
|Kit Kat
|135672
|Starburst
|120928
|IN
|Starburst
|92811
|Hot Tamales
|91928
|Jolly Ranchers
|72901
|IA
|M&M's
|65779
|Reese's Cups
|57821
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|51729
|KS
|M&M's
|211098
|Reese's Cups
|205637
|Sour Patch Kids
|197882
|KY
|Reese's Cups
|67901
|Hot Tamales
|55219
|Swedish Fish
|38726
|LA
|Lemonheads
|109826
|Reese's Cups
|102827
|Blow Pops
|90827
|ME
|Sour Patch Kids
|57829
|Starburst
|48982
|Candy Corn
|13927
|MD
|Hershey Kisses
|36718
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|35928
|Reese's Cups
|29837
|MA
|Sour Patch Kids
|69697
|Butterfinger
|67827
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|48921
|MI
|Starburst
|108928
|Candy Corn
|106527
|Butterfinger
|98726
|MN
|Hot Tamales
|175726
|Tootsie Pops
|167844
|Skittles
|144672
|MS
|3 Musketeers
|91820
|Snickers
|88926
|Butterfinger
|81762
|MO
|Milky Way
|45281
|Almond Joy
|41902
|Hot Tamales
|39092
|MT
|Twix
|29833
|M&M's
|28981
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|23842
|NE
|Sour Patch Kids
|89281
|Salt Water Taffy
|83128
|Twix
|41828
|NV
|Hot Tamales
|287363
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|267819
|Hershey Kisses
|219891
|NH
|M&M's
|68993
|Starburst
|61992
|Jolly Ranchers
|40822
|NJ
|Tootsie Pops
|145726
|M&M's
|142872
|Skittles
|139821
|NM
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|80726
|Jolly Ranchers
|70927
|Candy Corn
|52729
|NY
|Sour Patch Kids
|136729
|Hot Tamales
|132891
|Candy Corn
|80928
|NC
|Reese's Cups
|82019
|Snickers
|79281
|M&M's
|78291
|ND
|Hot Tamales
|59872
|Jolly Ranchers
|57281
|Candy Corn
|42871
|OH
|M&M's
|154231
|Blow Pops
|153788
|Starburst
|141756
|OK
|Skittles
|20091
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|18726
|Snickers
|13827
|OR
|M&M's
|81982
|Reese's Cups
|76829
|Candy Corn
|62803
|PA
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|239081
|M&M's
|225783
|Skittles
|201736
|RI
|Twix
|14987
|M&M's
|14092
|Candy Corn
|11928
|SC
|Butterfinger
|111984
|Skittles
|104827
|Candy Corn
|86782
|SD
|Jolly Ranchers
|24128
|Starburst
|21827
|Candy Corn
|15827
|TN
|Tootsie Pops
|56123
|Salt Water Taffy
|50983
|Skittles
|42827
|TX
|Starburst
|902918
|Reese's Cups
|889827
|Sour Patch Kids
|690987
|UT
|Tootsie Pops
|403727
|Candy Corn
|318772
|M&M's
|241726
|VT
|M&M's
|36543
|Skittles
|28938
|Milky Way
|19928
|VA
|Hot Tamales
|153729
|Snickers
|151728
|Tootsie Pops
|123674
|DC
|M&M's
|24770
|Tootsie Pops
|21673
|Blow Pops
|19827
|WA
|Tootsie Pops
|167289
|Salt Water Taffy
|120982
|M&M's
|113728
|WV
|Blow Pops
|38772
|Hershey's Mini Bars
|36279
|Hot Tamales
|30988
|WI
|Butterfinger
|104829
|Starburst
|102981
|Hot Tamales
|89635
|WY
|Reese's Cups
|23978
|Salt Water Taffy
|22503
|Dubble Bubble Gum
|18782