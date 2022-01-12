New York’s State Bird Is Not The Color You Think It Is

Say what? Really, a Blue Bird isn't blue and science proves it.

Did that statement really just rock your world for a hot second? It is in the bird's name, the color blue that is, and they aren't blue? Nope. While having extremely beautiful and vibrant blue feathers to the eye, you're simply being fooled.

Every Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental conservation does what they call Wildlife Wednesday.

So the NYS DEC mentions that is how Blue Jays appear to be blue, but what about Blue Birds? We still were a little skeptical. Because it means for our entire lives, we have been taught to think a Blue Bird, the state bird of New York, is actually blue. Are we entering into one of those blue or gold dress things as we saw 7 years ago?

““Red and yellow feathers get their color from actual pigments, called carotenoids, that are in the foods birds eat. Blue is different―no bird species can make blue from pigments. - Scott Sillett / Smithsonian

The term is light scattering. Cornell University explains a little better how this is possible. Through light scattering, the pigment in a Blue Jays feathers which is called Melanin turns blue. Melanin is actually brown. This fact applies to more than just Blue Jays, but the Eastern Blue Bird too along with any other bird with blue pigment.

There is a way to make the feather of a Blue Bird appear brown though. It's simple, just crush it in your hand. You'll see that gorgeous blue turn into, well, a lackluster brown. But, that isn't the only way their feather will appear brown. If you indeed have one of their feathers and you put it into the shade, that blue will disappear which you can see happen in the video above.

Although this is very cool, and an interesting fact, Blue Birds are actually brown.

LOOK: Stunning animal photos from around the world From grazing Tibetan antelope to migrating monarch butterflies, these 50 photos of wildlife around the world capture the staggering grace of the animal kingdom. The forthcoming gallery runs sequentially from air to land to water, and focuses on birds, land mammals, aquatic life, and insects as they work in pairs or groups, or sometimes all on their own.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

KEEP LOOKING: See What 50 of America's Most 'Pupular' Dog Breeds Look Like as Puppies