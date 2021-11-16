New York’s Winter Fair is Back to Bring Food and Fun to Syracuse

It's back for 2022. New York State's Winter Fair has been officially scheduled for February 4, 5 and 6 at the Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse.

Anyone who attends the Winter Fair knows that it's a smaller version of the Great New York State Fair that happens in August and September, basically a time to fast forward to summer for the weekend.

The event was canceled for 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, organizers say that they are prepared and ready for how great of a year it will be.

“We are excited to be able bring back this new tradition. Everyone loves the New York State Fair. We want to give families a chance to experience elements of the Fair during the winter. It will be great to have an event to chase away the winter blues. The New York State Fairgrounds have great year around events and we want to have The Nave Law Winter Fair be an annual tradition in "Making Memories."" said Steve Becker, promoter for the Winter Fair.

All of your fair favorites will be on hand like rides, food, exhibits, a kid's zone and music from local bands. Winter activities will also be held outside, and yes, the ice sculptures are back with the Winter Fair Snow Globe. Plus, you'll get a sneak peek at the upcoming state fair in 2021.

Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for teens/pre-teens and seniors. Children 10 and under will be admitted free of charge. At the door, admission is $7 for adults and $5 for teens/pre-teens and seniors. Children 10 and under will be admitted free of charge. Parking is free and vehicles will be directed through gate 6 to park on the New York State Fairgrounds.

Here's your sneak peek into what to expect:

Rides: Avengers, Sea Ray, Ferris Wheel, Giant Slide, Scrambler, Swing, Merry Go Round, Kiddie Whale, Kiddie Motorcycles, Train, Kiddie Roller Coaster and more to come.

Games: Fish Toss, Shark Attack Fishing, Duck Pond, Balloon Pop and High Striker.

Food: "Villa Pizze Fritte will be there along with Fair favorites such as Kikk’s Authentic Greek Food, BBQ with Limp Lizard, Hoffmann Hot Dogs, Coneys, prime ribs sandwiches from Bosco’s at the Fair and definitely there’s State Fair Sausage Sandwiches. Also at the event will be Baked Potato Express, Glazed & Confused Donuts, Pizza from Paradise, Sarita’s Spanish Cuisine, Creole Soul Cajun delights, ice cream and new this year, Blooming Onions from Little Debbie’s Concession. More food selections will be added. Plus there’ll be beer, wine, lemonade, coffee, hot chocolate, water and wine Slushies from Ashley Lynn. A complete list of food vendors and menus will be online in January."

There will even be fireworks on both Friday and Saturday night beginning at 9:30PM.

The Fair runs Friday from 2PM to 10PM, Saturday from 10AM to 10PM and Sunday from 10AM TO 6PM.

Here's a few photos of what you can expect from previous years.

Take A Look Inside New York's Winter Fair It’s “All the Fun of the Fair” inside the Expo Center on the New York State Fairgrounds. This is the 3rd edition of this event featuring the food, rides, music and entertainment that people enjoy in the summer. Here's a preview of what to expect.

New York State Fair Newbie? Here's What You Should Know "More than one million people will come together experience the 18-day celebration of delicious food, eye-opening exhibits, captivating entertainment, and great fun. This year’s New York State Fair will showcase numerous animals, hundreds of commercial attractions, scores of exciting midway rides, and dozens of big-name entertainers... all just a short trip from wherever you live!"

If you haven't been to the Fair in Syracuse before here's some tips that some locals think you should know: