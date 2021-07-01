A Syracuse-born Major League Baseball outfielder was acquired in a trade by the New York Yankees on Wednesday. Again.

Timothy Locastro is being sent to the Bronx in a trade for the second time in his career. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound fast-footed Locastro was dealt to Brian Cashman in January of 2019 from the Los Angeles Dodgers, but was shipped out the very next day in a deal to the Arizona Diamondbacks. In that 2019 exchange, New York was sent Ronald Roman and cash.

Tim Locastro with Arizona Diamondbacks in 2020

Locastro, 28, is one of the fastest players in all of the big leagues, writes Steve Adams at MLB Trade Rumors. He was born in Syracuse and attended Auburn High School. Collegiately, Locastro found the record books at Ithaca College - breaking the school's single season records for runs scored (71) and stolen bases (40).

Playing in parts of five seasons in the bigs, he's stolen 31 bases and been caught just 3 times. A career .234 hitter, Locastro has a total of four home runs and 29 RBI. He's coming off his best season, posting a .290 batting average and .859 OPS in 33 games during the 2020campaign. However, this year over 55 games he's on the interstate - a .178 batting average, and OPS of .491, and all three of his caught-stealing outs were made this year, going 5 for 8 in steal attempts.

Locastro playing for Arizona in 2020

The Yanks sent relief pitcher Keegan Curtis to Arizona in return. He's posted a 1-1 record with a 5.06 ERA so far this year playing with the Somerset Patriots, the Pinstripes' Double-A affiliate in New Jersey.

