Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Niagara Street. The shooting took place on September 6, 2020, at 1516 Niagara Street. The location is home of Taqueria Ranchos La Delicias restaurant. No other details about the shooting or the suspect are currently available.

A reward of up to $5,000 from Crime Stoppers WNY is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the persons responsible for a shooting assault that occurred on 9/6/20 at 1516 Niagara St.

Anyone with information is asked to call 716-867-6161.

Rewards Offered For Help Solving These 5 Murders In Buffalo

Police in Buffalo need help solving these 5 unsolved homicides. Hopefully, someone with information will come forward to find the suspects and bring closure to the families of the victims. A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers WNY for information leading to an arrest.

Homicide Victim Shawn Carmichael & Lonnie Coleman

Reward: Up to $7,500

A reward of up to $7,500 from Crime Stoppers WNY is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible for the homicides of Shawn Carmichael and Lonnie Coleman. Carmichael and Coleman were killed on 03-05-22 at 1830 Genesee St in the City of Buffalo.

Homicide Victim Davaughn Harper

Reward: Up to $7,500

A reward of up to $7,500 from Crime Stoppers WNY is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible for the homicides of Davaughn Harper. Harper was killed on 02-19-22 on Northland Av in the City of Buffalo.

Homicide Victim Jeremiah Chambers

Reward: Up to $7,500

A reward of up to $7,500 from Crime Stoppers WNY is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible for the homicide of Jeremiah Chambers. Chambers was killed on 04-30-22 on Martha Av in the City of Buffalo.

Homicide Victim Andrew Garner

Reward: Up to $7,500

A reward of up to $7,500 from Crime Stoppers WNY is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible for the homicide of Andrew Garner. Garner was killed on 06-11-21 on Route 5 in Dunkirk, NY.

