Backstreet Boys Member Gives Shoutout to the Buffalo Bills

We're only one month away from the Buffalo Bills kicking off the regular season in Los Angles against the Rams on Thursday Night Football. The game will also open the NFL season and be in front of the entire country.

Until then, we have some off-season content to get through, or maybe we should call it "training camp content."

In case you missed it, a few Buffalo Bills rookie offensive lineman decided to sing "I Want It That Way" by the Backstreet Boys at the annual rookie talent show.

Rookies try and entertain the veterans with their talents and it's always a fun time at training camp every year. This time, Stefon Diggs decided to record the Backstreet Boys performance, and it went viral on social media.

One member of the Backstreet Boys saw the show and commented on it.

Nick Carter, who grew up in Jamestown, NY, quote tweeted the performance from the Bills rookies and said they were trying to "bring him back to his hometown roots."

Carter gave the Bills a shoutout at the Backstreet Boys show at Darien Lake amphitheater back in early July as well and he did grow up a Bills fans.

I have to think the Bills try and invite Nick or the whole group to a home game this season as the guest(s) of honor. How cool would that be to surprise the crowd at Highmark Stadium with the Backstreet Boys?

The Backstreet Boys -- adopted by Bills Mafia or maybe it's the other way around?

