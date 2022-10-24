Where Can You Find Legendary ‘Smokey the Bear’ in New York State?

It is almost time to find Smokey the Bear hiding in plain sight in New York State. Even with all of the amazing forest acreage across New York, Smokey doesn't spend too much time here, unless he is educating people about how to prevent forest fires.

Where can we find Smokey the Bear when he is traveling through New York State? Does he have a set schedule? Is there any way we can make an appointment with him? How exactly does that work?

Where in the world is Smokey the Bear from?

According to Smokey's website, he was born in August of 1944 and he is a black bear. Yes, he is known for educating children and adults across the United States in forest and all fire prevention methods.

How can we find out Smokey's schedule?

Smokey the Bear can often be found visiting schools across New York State along with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Smokey the Bear is also a usual feature in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, held every Thanksgiving Day in New York City.

There is another way to find out where and when you can visit Smokey the Bear, you can reach out to him via his Facebook page. Yep, he has a Facebook page. You can also write him a letter directly, Smokey Bear Washington, D.C. 20252.

