NLRB To Investigate Remington Arms

The National Labor Relations Board will open an investigation into Remington Arms' decision to deny benefits to union workers.

Remington Arms terminated nearly 600 workers at its Ilion plant following a bankruptcy sale.

UMWA Local 717 workers are being denied severance pay and other benefits from the union’s collective bargaining agreement.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi call the NLRB investigation a victory for the hardworking men and women of UMWA Local 717 and for all union jobs.

The workers in Ilion deserve to be treated with dignity and they must not be denied the benefits they fought for. I am glad the NLRB listened to our call and I will keep working to see this investigation through to the end. We must ensure these workers have the support they need and that Remington’s outgoing owners are held accountable,” said Brindisi.