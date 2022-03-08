‘No Kid Sleeps on the Floor in Our Town’ as Utica Chapter of SHP Hosts Mega Build
It is the first time one Central New York non-profit will try its collective hands at a "mega build."
The Utica Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) will host its inaugural Mega Build" at the former NY & Co. in the Boscov's wing at Sangertown Square mall from Friday, April 1, 2022, through Sunday, April 3, 2022.
The goal of the event will be to build two hundred beds.
Steve Sperbeck, President of the Utica Chapter of SHP says, “We have a backlog of 105 children waiting for a bed.” Since the organization was formed in Utica about seven months ago they have already built more than 215 beds for children in the Utica/Rome area as well as for some in Herkimer County. Sperbeck says they receive bed applications every day from families who are having tough times financially, are in domestic violence situations or are trying to rebuild after a fire, flood, or another disaster.
The program is volunteer-based. Beds are constructed in an assembly-line fashion and usually take a couple of hours to make. SHP says, "There are stations for sawing, sanding, drilling, assembling, staining, and branding. Volunteers will have a chance to learn how to use woodworking tools...and many other pieces of equipment."
Every child receives not only a bed but also a new pillow, sheets, and comforter.
The Sangertown Square Mall is located at:
8555 Seneca Turnpike
New Hartford, New York 13413
For more information on volunteering or being a sponsor/donor for Sleep in Heavenly Peace - Utica visit them on social media, visit www.shpbeds.org/chapter.ny-utica or call Steve Sperbeck at (315) 534.0613, or e-mail him at: Steve.Sperbeck@shpbeds.org.
New bedding (they cannot accept used bedding) can be donated.
Volunteer shifts are 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, as well as a clean-up crew from 1:15 to 4:15 p.m. Sunday.
Every bed that a child receives comes with a new pillow, sheets, and comforter, so we are always looking for new twin-sized comforter sets and pillows. Drop-off locations are Utica Gas & Electric FCU in New Hartford-Old Campion Road; First Choice Staffing in Whitesboro-Colonial Plaza; and AmeriCU Credit Union, North Genesee Street.
You may also drop off new twin-sized bedding at this station's office Monday through Friday, 8 AM - 4 PM located at:
Townsquare Media (front door entrance)
9418 River Road
Marcy, New York 13403
To learn more about SHP-Utica, visit www.facebook.com/SHPutica or www.shpbeds.org/chapter/ny-utica.