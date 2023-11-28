Dusty Puppies Will Help CNY Kids with a Bed to Sleep On

The local Classic Rock band The Dusty Puppies has joined WIBX's holiday drive to assist a local charity in their efforts to make life better for local kids in need.

Dusty Puppies member Dave Olney has designated their performance on Friday night at the Station 233 - The Simple Bar in Westmoreland, a Sleep in Heavenly Peace night. He's asking people to bring "bedding in a bag" - new twin sized comforter sets including sheets and pillows on Friday night at their show from 7-10 pm.

The bedding accessories will be used with brand new beds constructed locally by Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and will be delivered for the holidays to local children who don't have a bed to sleep on.

Many children throughout the region sleep every night without a bed, and the non-profit started by local businessman Steve Sperbeck and his family was organized to correct that problem - one bed at a time.

From the Sleep in Heavenly Peace website -

All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads. In Idaho and across the US, too many boys and girls go without a bed—or even a pillow—to sleep on. These children end up sleeping on couches, blankets, and even floors. This can affect their happiness and health.

That’s where Sleep in Heavenly Peace comes in. We’re a group of volunteers dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need. Our organization has grown steadily over time, and we’re working on opening more chapters in different states to serve more people.

Bill Gagnon, now the Utica Chapter President, said that they are currently doing very well with twin beds, but the need currently is new bedding. This includes sheets, comforter, pillow and pillowcases.

Olney is asking for local residents to attend Friday night's show, and to bring along new bedding, which will be donated to SHP and benefit local children and teens in need.

